Mohave Community College sets schedule for reopening

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College has announced plans for a “phase-in” approach to reopening its campuses.

MCC’s website and an associated letter penned to students from college President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein noted that the reopening will occur in two phases, unless otherwise directed by state officials.

The first phase is set to begin Tuesday, May 26, and will see campuses open for some labs that require face-to-face instruction. The college wrote that social distancing, cleaning standards and mask-wearing protocols will be observed.

“MCC continues to provide a safe and clean campus for our students and employees,” Klippenstein wrote. “Infection prevention measures have been implemented with cleaning and sanitation practices recommended by the CDC. “

Buildings will remain closed with the exception of those hosting labs requiring face-to-face coursework, and there will be no public access nor any events on campus.

Access to campus buildings will be limited to the lab space and restroom facilities in that building, or the next closest building. To access remote services for advising, financial aid assistance, tutoring, library services and more, contact MCC Connect at 866-664-2832.

Summer courses will be offered online, and current protocols for working from home, sick leave and paid time off will remain in place. Students who need to make up lab sessions from the spring semester should call to arrange appointments with their instructors. Instructors will arrange make-up sessions beginning May 26.

Phase 2 is scheduled to begin June 22, and will entail opening campuses in a limited format. Buildings with labs will open, as will some others requiring public/student contact. Managers will also decide during this time whether staff can begin on-campus work.

“During this time MCC procedures regarding due dates and attendance will be flexible and follow the CDC guidelines for prevention of the spread of infectious diseases,” Klippenstein wrote in his letter to students. “All instructors will make accommodations for illness. Please do not come to campus if you are ill; instead contact your instructor to let them know if you are unable to complete assignments or come to lab meetings.”

The college president also asked students and employees to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 by utilizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://bit.ly/3fqEu3h.

Phase 2 will still require observance of CDC and other COVID-19-related guidelines, including social distancing and groups of no more than 10 at all open facilities, and physical layout changes to assist with those efforts.



Klippenstein also congratulated MCC’s 2020 graduates, and encouraged the community to watch the Virtual 2020 Graduates Recognition Ceremony at 3 p.m. May 15 on the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Information provided by MCC