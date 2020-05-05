OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 05
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Recorder suggests voting by mail

Kristi Blair, Mohave County Recorder
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 3:11 p.m.

Greetings from Kristi Blair, your Mohave County Recorder.

I am happy to report that we conducted a very successful Presidential Primary Election in March with our new statewide voter registration system. It took several years of collaboration throughout the state to ensure it all came together and we are looking forward to the primary and general elections this year.

During these difficult times, the Recorder’s Office remains vigilant in continuing to serve you and it has been an adjustment for everyone to find new and creative ways to ensure business continuity. The Recorder’s Office is critical and essential to power, sustain and restore the U.S. economic engine. Even during difficult situations, the land title and mortgage finance industries depend heavily on the recorders’ documentation as essential functions for their businesses and for the consumer. We have seen a tremendous increase in refinancing of properties in our communities. Through electronic recording, drop boxes at our main and satellite offices, and mail, we continue to serve our communities.

If you have concerns going to the polls this election cycle due to the pandemic, we are encouraging voters to request their ballot by mail for the upcoming primary election on Aug. 4, 2020. We are currently sending out notices to all voters. If you currently receive a ballot by mail and have had no changes to your voter registration; namely, your name, residence or mailing address; there is nothing you need to do. If you have had changes, you will need to update your voter registration information; if you are a registered Independent or have not chosen a political party, you will need to inform the Voter Registration Office which ballot you would like to receive if you wish to vote in the primary election. By filling out the form you will be receiving, we can then update your information. You can sign up to receive all of your ballots by mail and be on the permanent early voting list (PEVL), or you may request receiving your ballot by mail for a single election. Please call us at 928-753-0767 or email us at voterregistration@mohavecounty.us if you have any questions.

There are outside entities that conduct voter registration mailings that have nothing to do with our office. We often receive calls from voters that are confused when they receive these outside mailings. We have asked these outside entities to place their contact information on the form for you. The envelope is usually addressed to our office so voters often assume we are sending these requests out. We encourage you to give us a call if you are concerned about your voter registration status. Remember, if you change either your mailing or residential address, your name, or wish to change your party affiliation, you need to fill out a new voter registration form. The Post Office cannot forward Official Election Mail so it is important to keep your voter registration information current with our office either by paper form or at ServiceArizona.com.

We will keep you informed through our website, and our Facebook and Twitter sites, as the year progresses and the elections get closer. We will do everything in our power to ensure the upcoming elections are successful. Please consider voting by mail to ensure all of our safety. Don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions or concerns.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Mohave County Recorder. It’s a privilege and an honor to serve you.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County Corner | An exciting time of year
County Corner | Recorder’s Office busy preparing for the 2020 election cycle
County Corner | New staff at the County Recorder’s Office here to serve
The County's Corner: Recorder’s Office tackling new statutes and more
Letter | Greetings from the County Recorder’s Office
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State