Mohave County Recorder suggests voting by mail

Greetings from Kristi Blair, your Mohave County Recorder.

I am happy to report that we conducted a very successful Presidential Primary Election in March with our new statewide voter registration system. It took several years of collaboration throughout the state to ensure it all came together and we are looking forward to the primary and general elections this year.

During these difficult times, the Recorder’s Office remains vigilant in continuing to serve you and it has been an adjustment for everyone to find new and creative ways to ensure business continuity. The Recorder’s Office is critical and essential to power, sustain and restore the U.S. economic engine. Even during difficult situations, the land title and mortgage finance industries depend heavily on the recorders’ documentation as essential functions for their businesses and for the consumer. We have seen a tremendous increase in refinancing of properties in our communities. Through electronic recording, drop boxes at our main and satellite offices, and mail, we continue to serve our communities.

If you have concerns going to the polls this election cycle due to the pandemic, we are encouraging voters to request their ballot by mail for the upcoming primary election on Aug. 4, 2020. We are currently sending out notices to all voters. If you currently receive a ballot by mail and have had no changes to your voter registration; namely, your name, residence or mailing address; there is nothing you need to do. If you have had changes, you will need to update your voter registration information; if you are a registered Independent or have not chosen a political party, you will need to inform the Voter Registration Office which ballot you would like to receive if you wish to vote in the primary election. By filling out the form you will be receiving, we can then update your information. You can sign up to receive all of your ballots by mail and be on the permanent early voting list (PEVL), or you may request receiving your ballot by mail for a single election. Please call us at 928-753-0767 or email us at voterregistration@mohavecounty.us if you have any questions.

There are outside entities that conduct voter registration mailings that have nothing to do with our office. We often receive calls from voters that are confused when they receive these outside mailings. We have asked these outside entities to place their contact information on the form for you. The envelope is usually addressed to our office so voters often assume we are sending these requests out. We encourage you to give us a call if you are concerned about your voter registration status. Remember, if you change either your mailing or residential address, your name, or wish to change your party affiliation, you need to fill out a new voter registration form. The Post Office cannot forward Official Election Mail so it is important to keep your voter registration information current with our office either by paper form or at ServiceArizona.com.

We will keep you informed through our website, and our Facebook and Twitter sites, as the year progresses and the elections get closer. We will do everything in our power to ensure the upcoming elections are successful. Please consider voting by mail to ensure all of our safety. Don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions or concerns.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Mohave County Recorder. It’s a privilege and an honor to serve you.