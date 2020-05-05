Over 200 Kingman-area residents take free COVID-19 tests

KINGMAN – Free, drive-thru testing for COVID-19 attracted 216 locals on Saturday, May 2, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, May 4.

The free testing event was organized by Sonora Quest Laboratories as part of Arizona’s “testing blitz” coordinated by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“There are four positive results so far,” Burley said, adding the complete results were not yet available.

The supervisors were curious why only 216 people were tested if Sonora Quest had 500 testing kits available.

According to a county news release, the tests were available only to residents who had symptoms of the coronavirus, or felt they were in close contact with a person who tested positive for the disease. The tests determined if the person has COVID-19, as opposed to anti-body tests which determine if the person previously had COVID-19.

District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius asked if the people who took the test were mostly asymptomatic and just wanted to take the test. Burley said she doesn’t know if all the people that showed up on Saturday were asymptomatic. “I don’t know, but all precautionary measured were taken,” she said.

She reminded the board that one of the reasons testing events are hard to organize are the safety measures that must be taken, such as providing personal protection equipment, which Sonora Quest did.



Burley said she knows about two more local testing events, the first coming to Bullhead City the weekend of May 8, and the second planned for Saturday, May 16 in Lake Havasu City.

It is not clear if any of those events will require pre-registration. Burley said she is not sure if out-of-staters would be able to take advantage of such an event.



Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 expressed concern that the county does not advertise testing events enough.