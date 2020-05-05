OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 05
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Over 200 Kingman-area residents take free COVID-19 tests

An employee from Sonora Quest Laboratories tests a resident for COVID-19 at Kingman High School on Saturday, May 2. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

An employee from Sonora Quest Laboratories tests a resident for COVID-19 at Kingman High School on Saturday, May 2. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 5:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Free, drive-thru testing for COVID-19 attracted 216 locals on Saturday, May 2, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, May 4.

The free testing event was organized by Sonora Quest Laboratories as part of Arizona’s “testing blitz” coordinated by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“There are four positive results so far,” Burley said, adding the complete results were not yet available.

The supervisors were curious why only 216 people were tested if Sonora Quest had 500 testing kits available.

According to a county news release, the tests were available only to residents who had symptoms of the coronavirus, or felt they were in close contact with a person who tested positive for the disease. The tests determined if the person has COVID-19, as opposed to anti-body tests which determine if the person previously had COVID-19.

District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius asked if the people who took the test were mostly asymptomatic and just wanted to take the test. Burley said she doesn’t know if all the people that showed up on Saturday were asymptomatic. “I don’t know, but all precautionary measured were taken,” she said.

She reminded the board that one of the reasons testing events are hard to organize are the safety measures that must be taken, such as providing personal protection equipment, which Sonora Quest did.

Burley said she knows about two more local testing events, the first coming to Bullhead City the weekend of May 8, and the second planned for Saturday, May 16 in Lake Havasu City.

It is not clear if any of those events will require pre-registration. Burley said she is not sure if out-of-staters would be able to take advantage of such an event.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 expressed concern that the county does not advertise testing events enough.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Free COVID-19 testing set for Kingman
Mohave County death toll rising, mass testing comes to Kingman
Health director: Testing for COVID-19 remains limited, but improvements expected soon
One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
Mohave County receives a coronavirus rapid testing machine
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State