City offices to reopen to the public Monday, May 11

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is “happy” that Gov. Doug Ducey has decided to begin reopening Arizona’s economy this week, and will reopen its own offices and departments to the public starting Monday, May 11.

City Manager Ron Foggin explained during department reports at city council’s Tuesday, May 5 meeting that the city continues to follow the governor’s guidelines and recommended social distancing and sanitizing protocols.

“The governor of course this week is opening the economy a little bit quicker than we thought, which I have to say we’re happy about, and hope that it works well,” Foggin said.

Ducey announced Monday, May 4 that restaurants can begin reopening Monday, May 11. Salons and barbershops, however, can open Friday, May 8. Those openings will require sanitation and social distancing efforts to occur.

Those safety measures will also be in place at city offices, said Foggin, who also took the opportunity to thank Mayor Jen Miles and city staff for their efforts in helping Kingman navigate the pandemic.

That sentiment, in regards to city staff and city residents, was echoed by the mayor, who extended thanks to first responders as well, calling them “heroes in this situation.”

“I also wanted to express my gratitude to the citizens of Kingman. I’ve seen a lot happening these last few months, and I tell you, we have a community that we can be proud of,” Miles said. “People are caring and sharing so that we all get through this together. It’s a hard and difficult struggle for a lot of individuals and businesses, but I truly believe that we will come out of this stronger, and because we are together, we will come out safely and stronger.”