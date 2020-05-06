Kingman service area records 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported two more COVID-19 related deaths from the Kingman service area and three new cases the evening of Monday, May 5.

Both deaths iinvolved previously reported cases. One was in the 65-74 age range and the other in the 75-85 age range, with both linked to another confirmed case.

One of the three new cases is from the Kingman service area, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another confirmed case. The other two cases are in the Lake Havasu City service area. One is in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. The second Havasu area case is in the 65 and older range, in isolation and recovering at home. The investigation in that case is pending.

There have now been148 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mohave County, including 90 in the past 15 days. There are 93 in the Kingman area including 12 deaths, 38 in Lake Havasu City including four deaths and 16 in Bullhead City with one death. The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista. Information on the number of patients who have recovered is not tabulated by health officials in Arizona.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Wednesday, May 6 that it had tested 790 individuals with 66 positive cases and 15 adults hospitalized. There were 106 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,481Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday AZDHS was reporting 9,305 cases and 395 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting approximately 1.2 million cases and 71,130 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Americans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.