About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined

KINGMAN – About 75 of Mohave County’s 900-plus county employees have been or are quarantined, either due to contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, or because they have a family member who may have been exposed.

The quarantines were revealed by District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson at a meeting Thursday, May 7.

County Public Health Director Denise Burley, under questioning from the board of supervisors, also confirmed that some county employees have tested positive for the virus, but she was unable to provide an actual number.

Despite those revelations, the board voted 5-0 to reopen all county offices and services to the public starting Monday, May 11. County departments will follow all guidelines issued by the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Libraries, courts and elected officials will follow their own guidelines in terms of reopening.

“How will we make sure our employees are safe,” Johnson asked, noting that certain essential supplies, such as hand sanitizer, are still difficult to acquire.

The Public Works Department has come up with a sanitation action plan, department Director Steven Latoski told the supervisors, and is already operating on an enhanced schedule.

Public Works staff have identified high-touch areas and common areas where people congregate, and developed a schedule to regularly wipe door knobs, elevator buttons and vending machines.

Public Works continues to work with its regular cleaning supply suppliers, who are currently delivering about 50% of what the county orders and needs. This has forced the county to switch cleaning supplies or even produce their own, said John Mieding, Public Works construction and facility engineer manager.

Mieding said Public Works can maintain their janitorial work with the current supply chain, as long as it does not become even tighter.

The county libraries were closed by a previous order until May 20. They will reopen to the public on a limited basis, slowly allowing patrons in, the supervisors learned.