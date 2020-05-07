OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 07
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Appreciating teachers from afar: Kingman educators honored with drive-by on Teacher Appreciation Day

Teachers pull up for a hot lunch and warm greetings during a National Teacher Appreciation Day event at White Cliffs Middle School on Wednesday, May 6. Below, teacher Jill Goddard collects her reward for a job well done. (Photos by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Teachers pull up for a hot lunch and warm greetings during a National Teacher Appreciation Day event at White Cliffs Middle School on Wednesday, May 6. Below, teacher Jill Goddard collects her reward for a job well done. (Photos by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 7, 2020 5:22 p.m.

Pandemic or not, White Cliffs Middle School, 3550 Prospector St., did not skip this year’s Teacher Appreciation Day, which fell on Wednesday, May 6.

The school organized a drive-thru lunch celebration to remind their teachers they are loved. The cars were greeted by colorful signs and drawings, guiding the teachers towards a big table where the meal awaited.

Each teacher was recognized from afar (“Miss Robbins is coming!”), greeted and cheered.

The orders were made to custom, a choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger or a hot dog and two types of refreshing ice tea: peach and green.

Jill Goddard who teaches English language and arts to 6th graders, arrived as one of the first in her Joyner Sand Viper open vehicle.

“It’s a fantastic school,” she told The Miner while waiting at the parking lot for her order to be delivered to her – no further movement required. “I think it is an amazing way to show appreciation in times when we cannot be in a close contact. They also gave us gift cards the other day.”

“It’s really great,” said Jason Fuller, who teaches social studied at the seventh grade. He showed The Miner his lunch: a burger, pasta salad and a desert – a candy bar.

Not far from him, three other teachers set up a seating area to have their lunch together in front of the school. They arrived in a “party car,” all together, waiving their hands and making noise: teachers Jill Sanfilippo, Traci Rosenbach and Danielle Scanlon.

Each teacher was handed their meal with a big “thank you,” making sure that local teachers felt celebrated from a 6-feet distance.

National Teacher Appreciation Day, also known as National Teacher Day, recognizes the dedicated educators across the country. As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, the celebration takes place on the Tuesday of the first full week in May each year.

The National Education Association describes National Teacher Day “as a day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives.”

In America's public schools there are 3.2 million teachers, according to federal projections for the fall of 2020. They play a critical role in educating and shaping lives of children. They are kind, patient, hard-working, dedicated, and understanding professionals who guide students in positive directions.

Other ways to show your teachers gratitude: refilling their supplies, writing a letter showing your support and asking them what they need the most.

In 1953, Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded the Congress to proclaim National Teachers’ Day. Congress declared March 7, 1980, as National Teacher Day. The National Education Association continued to celebrate Teacher Day on the first Tuesday in March until 1985. Then, the National Parents Teachers Association established Teacher Appreciation Week as the first full week of May. The NEA Representative Assembly then voted to make the Tuesday of that week National Teacher Day.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kamp Girl Power slated for White Cliffs Middle School
Arbor Day Tree Planting and Community Celebration
Arbor Day Celebration Saturday
Forestry workshop for teachers is Saturday
Registration open for Kamp Girl Power
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State