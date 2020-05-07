Appreciating teachers from afar: Kingman educators honored with drive-by on Teacher Appreciation Day

Pandemic or not, White Cliffs Middle School, 3550 Prospector St., did not skip this year’s Teacher Appreciation Day, which fell on Wednesday, May 6.

The school organized a drive-thru lunch celebration to remind their teachers they are loved. The cars were greeted by colorful signs and drawings, guiding the teachers towards a big table where the meal awaited.

Each teacher was recognized from afar (“Miss Robbins is coming!”), greeted and cheered.

The orders were made to custom, a choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger or a hot dog and two types of refreshing ice tea: peach and green.

Jill Goddard who teaches English language and arts to 6th graders, arrived as one of the first in her Joyner Sand Viper open vehicle.

“It’s a fantastic school,” she told The Miner while waiting at the parking lot for her order to be delivered to her – no further movement required. “I think it is an amazing way to show appreciation in times when we cannot be in a close contact. They also gave us gift cards the other day.”

“It’s really great,” said Jason Fuller, who teaches social studied at the seventh grade. He showed The Miner his lunch: a burger, pasta salad and a desert – a candy bar.

Not far from him, three other teachers set up a seating area to have their lunch together in front of the school. They arrived in a “party car,” all together, waiving their hands and making noise: teachers Jill Sanfilippo, Traci Rosenbach and Danielle Scanlon.

Each teacher was handed their meal with a big “thank you,” making sure that local teachers felt celebrated from a 6-feet distance.



National Teacher Appreciation Day, also known as National Teacher Day, recognizes the dedicated educators across the country. As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, the celebration takes place on the Tuesday of the first full week in May each year.

The National Education Association describes National Teacher Day “as a day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives.”



In America's public schools there are 3.2 million teachers, according to federal projections for the fall of 2020. They play a critical role in educating and shaping lives of children. They are kind, patient, hard-working, dedicated, and understanding professionals who guide students in positive directions.

Other ways to show your teachers gratitude: refilling their supplies, writing a letter showing your support and asking them what they need the most.

In 1953, Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded the Congress to proclaim National Teachers’ Day. Congress declared March 7, 1980, as National Teacher Day. The National Education Association continued to celebrate Teacher Day on the first Tuesday in March until 1985. Then, the National Parents Teachers Association established Teacher Appreciation Week as the first full week of May. The NEA Representative Assembly then voted to make the Tuesday of that week National Teacher Day.