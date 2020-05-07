Community View | I appreciate that Kingman

Has anyone read “Masque of the Red Death” by Edgar Allan Poe? A prince tries to hide from the plague by locking himself in his castle. Unfortunately, the prince died anyway because the plague was water-born and the stream ran right through the castle walls.

Such is the situation we all find ourselves in right now. We can all run but we cannot hide from the coronavirus. Quarantine was a nice try but the truth is that we will all have to face the coronavirus individually and beat it or die.

Statistics show that the vast majority will survive. Some won’t even show symptoms. But less than 2% of us will not make it. Such is life.

The question is, will we allow this veiled attack on the world by the Red Chinese to kill this country morally, spiritually and economically, or will we put aside our fears and fight it. The global socialists would love to see everyone in the United States curl up in a ball in fear and let the country crash and burn to get rid of President Donald J. Trump. President Trump and the Second Amendment are the only things stopping the globalists from stampeding this country into a one world government.

We cannot let that happen!

So get up out of bed, put on your big boy pants and demand that we all go back to work. We will all get the coronavirus eventually and we will beat it.

We cannot let a virus kill this country, this "shining city on a hill," because we are afraid. We are the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave! It's time we started acting like it.

We will fight this disease, we will persevere and we will win.

(Michael Pacer is a Kingman resident.)