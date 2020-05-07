OFFERS
County seeks new emergency preparedness coordinator

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould encouraged the county Department of Public Health to compile and report information about the number of residents who have recovered from COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 7, 2020 4:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – Among the information delivered at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ Monday, May 4 meeting, Public Health Director Denise Burley announced the department needs a program coordinator for Public Health Emergency Preparedness.

Until now, this position was filled by Melissa Hawthorne, who resigned because of an out-of-state opportunity effective May 15.

“We wish her the best of luck,” Burley said, “and in the meantime we are developing a plan to address the gap.”

She also mentioned that soon she will be requesting the board’s approval to hire some temporary staff to support Public Health’s contact tracing efforts.

All of those expenses will be covered by COVID-19 crisis money approved in grants and will not be paid from general dollar budget.

Burley recognized that the department was struggling with the difference in numbers as being reported by the county and by the state.

“We’ve recognized that since about the 15th we started to see some inaccuracies,” she said. “Our staff spent a good portion of the weekend doing an audit on all of our cases and all of our numbers.”

The audit is completed, Burley said, and the numbers are broken down accurately on the county’s website.

The one difference the county can’t currently resolve is a difference in the death numbers.

While the AZDHS webpage shows 19 deaths in Mohave County, the county recognizes only 17 of them. Burley said those two specific cases are defined as probable COVID-19 deaths, which the state counts and the county doesn’t. On Thursday, May 7, the board asked Burley to change the practice and count untested probable cases just like the state and other counties do.

Burley was again questioned about the number of COVID-19 recoverees in the county, this time by District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould.

Burley agreed such information would be beneficial, but noted the county must wait for the state to make sure they define various groups the same way.

“Also, we have to make sure we can track it,” Burley said.

She said the Arizona Department of Health Services is currently considering a term “survived” instead of “recovered.” She said the county would be able to come up with their own recovery count but she is afraid that doing it independently from the state will only multiply confusion.

