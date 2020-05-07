COVID-19 forces Concert in the Park postponement

KINGMAN – The May Concert in the Park sponsored by Sounds of Kingman has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona Thunder had been slated to play Sunday, May 17 in Metcalfe Park, and organizers are working with the artists to reschedule this summer. The group plays classic country, classic rock, pop and Cajun music.

A news release from Sounds of Kingman said the concert, the third to be postponed this year, is being delayed “for the safety of everyone in our community.” Organizers hope to reschedule all of the postponed events.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman