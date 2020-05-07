COVID-19 forces Concert in the Park postponement
KINGMAN – The May Concert in the Park sponsored by Sounds of Kingman has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Arizona Thunder had been slated to play Sunday, May 17 in Metcalfe Park, and organizers are working with the artists to reschedule this summer. The group plays classic country, classic rock, pop and Cajun music.
A news release from Sounds of Kingman said the concert, the third to be postponed this year, is being delayed “for the safety of everyone in our community.” Organizers hope to reschedule all of the postponed events.
Information provided by Sounds of Kingman
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Mohave County puts 3 in forced quarantine
- 2 more COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Kingman
- Desert Highlands Care Center in Kingman suffers COVID-19 outbreak
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of 2nd degree murder
- Free COVID-19 testing set for Kingman
- Kingman logs 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
- Mohave County COVID-19 count rises to 139 over the weekend
- Obituary
- Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
- Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
- Mohave County may ask police to enforce business compliance
- Kingman Police Department: serious injuries suffered in altercation at Sakura
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to rise
- Mohave County COVID-19 case count reaches 54
- Mohave County Health Director: No virus ‘hot spots’ in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases to peak in about a week
- Mohave County COVID-19 case count now in triple digits
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: