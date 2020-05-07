Kingman area’s COVID-19 count reaches 99

KINGMAN – Six of the eight new COVID-19 cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Wednesday, May 6 were from Kingman, bringing the service area’s total to 99.

Of the new Kingman cases, one is in the 65 and older age range, hospitalized and linked to another case. The other five cases are all linked to another case, and in isolation and recovering at home. Three of those are in the 65 and older range, while two are in the 20-44 age range.

The department also reported two new cases from the Lake Havasu City service area. Both are in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another confirmed case. One is in the 20-44 age range, and the other in the 45-54 range.

There are now 99 cases in the Kingman service area with 12 deaths, 40 in the Lake Havasu City service area with four deaths, and 16 in Bullhead City service area including one death. The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

North County, composed of three communities in the Arizona Strip, recorded one case. The Mohave County COVID-19 case count is now 156.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Thursday, May 7 that it had tested 904 individuals with 68 positive cases and 5 adults hospitalized. There were 140 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,617 Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 7 a.m. Thursday AZDHS was reporting 9,707 cases and 426 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting approximately 1.2 million cases and 73,808 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.