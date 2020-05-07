OFFERS
MCSO warns of pet adoption scam

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert regarding pet adoptions. (Adobe Image)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert regarding pet adoptions. (Adobe Image)

Originally Published: May 7, 2020 3:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a scam that has recently increased in popularity.

Over the course of six weeks, MCSO said in a news release that it had received four calls from citizens being scammed out of money after attempting to purchase an animal over the internet. Three of the scams have taken place in the past two weeks.

The victims all claim they attempted to purchase a pet (two dog incidents and two cat incidents) on various pet adoption websites across the country. The victims were contacted by the “seller” and told to pay various amounts of money to cover costs of the animal, vaccinations and transportation of the animal to their home.

In one case, the victim was told to pay an additional $320 to test the animal for COVID-19. The victims were told to transfer money from their bank account using a mobile app called Zelle. Once the transfer is complete, the scammer then discontinues contact with the victim. One victim was advised by their bank that the money could not be reimbursed because Zelle money transfers can’t be tracked.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to protect your identity and your finances. Never give out your personal information over the phone, and never send money to unfamiliar sources,” MCSO wrote in the release. “Money transferring apps should only be used with trusted sources.”

Information provided by MCSO

