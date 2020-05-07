OFFERS
Obituary | Dorothy Christine Braffet Rubio

Dorothy Christine Braffet Rubio

Dorothy Christine Braffet Rubio

Originally Published: May 7, 2020 4:20 p.m.

Dorothy Christine Braffet Rubio was born July 14, 1942 in Kingman, Arizona to Virgil Casey Braffet and Mary Lou McDermott Braffet. She passed away peacefully at her home in Kingman on May 2, 2020 at the age of 77.

Chris spent most of her youth at Davis Camp, where her father worked as a plumber. During her teens her family moved to Wickenburg, where she met and later married Albert Rubio. After raising her children in Kingman, she returned to school and earned her teaching degree in 1987 at Arizona State University and taught at Manzanita Elementary School until her retirement in 2004.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Bette Baldwin, and Peggy Duey, and her son Gary Rubio.

Chris is survived by her husband of 61 years, Albert Rubio, her children Annette Vandecar (Darren), Mike Rubio, David Rubio, Tracy Rubio (Kamie), and Aaron Rubio (Abby), her brothers Ted Braffet (Cheryl), and James Braffet (Theresa), and sister Nancy Hawkins (Kirk). She is also survived by grandchildren Alissa George (Jason), Airrecca Sellers (Aaron), Aimee Stojevich (Matt), Darci Rubio, Melinda Webber (Chad), Christina Garrison, Candice Adame (Jose), Natasha Garrison, Aolani Rubio, Juniper Rubio, Rachell Williams (John), Karyssa Phillips (Sean), Gary Morrow (Bea), Trayson Rubio, Brylee Rubio, and dozens of great-grandchildren, and other relatives.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be limited to small groups. Visitation will be on Monday, May 11 from 5-7 p.m. and services will be held on Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at Sutton Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KUSD/ Manzanita.

