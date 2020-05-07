OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 07
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Obituary | Ronald Lee McMillon

Ronald Lee McMillon

Ronald Lee McMillon

Originally Published: May 7, 2020 4:18 p.m.

Ronald Lee McMillon passed away unexpectedly in Golden Valley, Arizona April 19, 2020. Ronald was born July 7, 1940 in Torrance, California to Leon and Vivian McMillon. He had a love for Classic cars, his family and his grandbabies.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter; Lorrie Hepburn. Ronald is survived by his wife; Maggie McMillon, brother; Gordon McMillon, children; Ricky and Randy McMillon, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many.

