Obituary | Ronald Lee McMillon

Ronald Lee McMillon passed away unexpectedly in Golden Valley, Arizona April 19, 2020. Ronald was born July 7, 1940 in Torrance, California to Leon and Vivian McMillon. He had a love for Classic cars, his family and his grandbabies.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter; Lorrie Hepburn. Ronald is survived by his wife; Maggie McMillon, brother; Gordon McMillon, children; Ricky and Randy McMillon, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many.