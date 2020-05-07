OFFERS
Thu, May 07
Rants and Raves | May 8, 2020

Originally Published: May 7, 2020 11:15 a.m.

Sheriff Schuster/Gov. Ducey – Thank you, Sheriff Schuster. Gov. Ducey’s orders did not go through the legislative process so they are not laws. If they were laws, they would be unconstitutional. The sheriff is correct to not enforce them.

I’m glad (Mohave County Supervisor Jean) Bishop checks opponents’ signatures. I wish all candidates were so dedicated to clean elections. It’s important that only qualified candidates run and that only qualified citizens vote.

Mohave County Supervisor Angius calls for businesses to reopen – I don’t know what Angius is thinking. The cases in Mohave County are increasing daily. We need to wait until the new cases are decreasing. Lives matter more than dollars.

Obituary of Mary Glancy Stephenson: Kathleen, deepest sympathy to you and the family over the loss of your sweet sister Mary. I recall her sewing skills clear back in Mrs. Hull’s Home Economics classes. Fun days long ago. You’re in my prayers.

Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders – Sheriff won’t enforce governor’s orders? Wow. Looks like this sheriff won’t be receiving any votes from this registered voter’s household. According to the sheriff and the rest of uneducated Kingmanites, let’s socialize and make everyone sick.

I appreciate that Kingman is seeing that the spread of COVID-19 virus is leveling off. Let’s get back to work and life.

Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders – Maybe someone can read this to the sheriff as he packs his desk after being fired.

Thanks to Mike’s Towing because your driver was wearing a mask which made me feel more comfortable as I have underlying conditions. Also, thanks for getting my battery on track. I appreciate you.

Saying no to the governor - The board of supervisors and sheriff are trying to score political points and doing so will put lives at risk. They only run the county; the governor runs the state. Saving lives is paramount over political points. It’s common sense.

Why won’t the Mohave County Sheriff uphold the law? He is providing comfort to the enemy. He is literally helping the virus. Another thing: Would it really kill people to wear a mask? Stop being selfish.

Sheriff saying No – Saying no to the governor is like a PFC telling a captain that he won’t stand guard duty. Stupid is as stupid does. No disrespect meant. Without law enforcement we’re a third-world country.

State