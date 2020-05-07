Supervisors discuss constituents’ COVID-19 concerns

KINGMAN – Mohave County residents submitted numerous comments and questions to the county supervisors. Some of them were read and answered at the Monday, May 4 board of supervisors’ meeting.

Recently, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley stated within a few days from each other, a resident pointed out, that the number of cases in the county is increasing and that the curve has leveled off.

Which one is it?

“Good point,” Burley replied. “We do continue to see cases. ... But if you look overall at our curve and take out the numbers that are associated with long-term care facilities, it’s sort of leveling out. With that being said, I want to keep in mind that a lot of that is due to the mitigation efforts that are taking place.”

Another resident, claiming Golden Valley has no reported cases, asked Burley when she will allow Golden Valley businesses to start opening.

“I believe at this point this is based on the governor’s order,” she said, “and not a direction provided by the health department. The health department is following, as well as the county is following, the governor’s stay-at-home orders. And as he determines that those orders can be loosened and the restrictions can be decreased, we will again follow those directions.”

The county health department is not in a position to authorize any private club activities or any activities that go against the governor‘s order.

“We are not trying to defer our responsibility in any way,” she said.

Because schools, libraries and parks are closed, another question read, will taxpayers see relief on their tax bills next year.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop observed that libraries and parks are still available to residents in a modified fashion – online for the libraries; only playgrounds and pavilions are closed in most parks. She also pointed out the county has no authority over schools.

Another question was directed to Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, asking if he will defend local autonomy as granted in the U.S. Constitution, and return the freedom to conduct business to residents. The resident who asked the question called for the board to lift the governor’s restrictions on businesses, calling them unconstitutional.

“I guess the question is if we are doing anything unconstitutional,” Bishop said, prompting Esplin to reply.

“I don’t think we are doing anything unconstitutional by following what the governor has ordered,” Esplin said. “The question of what is constitutional and what is not is a very complicated question, something that courts have litigated and debated over hundreds of years, dating back to when the Constitution was created. The question whether something is constitutional or not has to be left to the courts to decide. Until that, we don’t know the answer.”

“I believe that already had been litigated,” District 3 Supervisor and board vice chairman Buster Johnson offered, still telecommuting unlike the rest of the board.

He mentioned the case Jacobson v. Massachusetts from 1905 in which the U.S Supreme Court upheld the authority of states to enforce compulsory vaccination laws.

“The decision articulated in this was that a freedom of an individual must sometimes be subjugated to the police power of the state,” Johnson said, adding that public health crises are exactly the instances when reasonable public regulations should be imposed.

“Upon the principle of self-defense, of paramount necessity, a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members,” Johnson read from the court’s original decision.

The calls for returning to business as usual were not the only ones the supervisors received.

“We don’t want to rush this because people have become impatient,” wrote another resident from Lake Havasu City. “I do know that there are guidelines and I believe the guidelines should be honored. We must do what’s best for public health. Reopening should be careful and data-driven, step by step. Please take a little time to do this right. It could save lives.”