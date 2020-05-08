COVID-19 Testing Blitz set for Bullhead City on Saturday, May 9

BULLHEAD CITY - As part of the Arizona Department of Health Services’ “Arizona Testing Blitz,” Sonora Quest Laboratories will offer free COVID-19 testing to the Bullhead City and surrounding communities on Saturday, May 9 from 6-11 a.m.

The drive-thru testing to be conducted in the parking lot of the Anderson Auto Group Field House, 3663 Bullhead Parkway, for those who think they have been exposed to or could be infected with COVID-19.

Participants are asked to wear a mask or face covering at the testing site, in accordance with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Bandannas or hand-made masks are acceptable.

According to a Sonora Quest news release, testing is paid for through the federal CAREs Act, and no out-of-pocket costs are anticipated. Those who have insurance should bring their insurance information.

Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, and 500 tests are available.

For more information visit sonoraquest.com/testingblitz.