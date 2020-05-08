OFFERS
Hair salons, barbershops in Arizona can reopen

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is allowing hair salons and barbershops in the state to reopen starting today. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

TERRY TANG, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 8, 2020 9:50 a.m.

PHOENIX - Hair salons and barbershops in Arizona shut down a month ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus looked quite different when they reopened Friday.

Operating for the first time since Gov. Doug Ducey ordered them closed, many hair dressers and barbers are incorporating social distancing measures into their routine. Some businesses trumpeting their return ahead of time on social media warned of several changes. Among them are barbers and stylists wearing masks and clients having to wait in their cars.

Ducey cited a downward trajectory in the percentage of positive tests along with declines in hospital visits for coronavirus symptoms in making his decision on reopenings. He ordered hair and nail salons, barbers and other businesses that provide personal services to shutter on April 3 after receiving criticism for not doing so earlier. He refused for weeks to clarify that shops where clients and staff must be close together like salons, tattoo parlors and tanning salons needed to shut down to protect public health.

The Republican governor had repeatedly said during a town hall that salons and barbershops were not included in his list of “essential services” that could remain open under a March 23 executive order. Yet, the actual order didn’t specifically name those businesses. It barred cities from acting on their own to close them down.

Also, on Friday, retail businesses are allowed to resume full in-store sales. Restaurants will be permitted to offer limited dine-in service with precautionary measures starting next week.

Ducey's current stay-home order expires May 15. Some GOP lawmakers have been angered at the extended closure order because the economy has tanked.

The number of COVID-19 cases across Arizona is nearing 10,000 and deaths have reached 450, state health officials said.

