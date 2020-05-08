Kingman’s COVID-19 count now over 100

KINGMAN – Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported the evening of Thursday, May 8, along with another death seemingly from the Kingman service area.

While the news release from Mohave County did not specify from which area the new death was recorded, a previous release dated Wednesday, May 7 noted the Kingman service area had 12 deaths. That figure was 13 in Thursday’s release.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

The death was from a previously-known case, and the individual was in the 86 and older age range and linked to another case.

Five of the nine new cases are in the Kingman service area, all of which are in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. One is in the 55-64 age range, while the other four are in the 65 and older range.

Two of the remaining four new cases are from the Bullhead City service area. Both are in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. One is in the 20-44 age range and the other in the 45-54 range. There was also a case recorded out of Lake Havasu City. That individual is in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, with the investigation pending.

The final case came from the North County service area, which consists of Colorado City, Littlefield and Beaver Dam. That patients is in the 20-44 age range and recovering at home. A contact investigation will be conducted.

There are now 165 cases in Mohave County, with 104 in Kingman including 13 deaths. There are 41 cases in Lake Havasu City with four deaths, 18 in Bullhead City including one death, and two in North County.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Friday, May 8 that it had tested 950 individuals with 70 positive cases and 5 adults hospitalized. There were 124 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,726 Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 7 a.m. Friday AZDHS was reporting 9,945 cases and 450 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.2 million cases and 75,753 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.