OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 08
Weather  87.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman’s COVID-19 count now over 100

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 8, 2020 8:58 a.m.

KINGMAN – Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported the evening of Thursday, May 8, along with another death seemingly from the Kingman service area.

While the news release from Mohave County did not specify from which area the new death was recorded, a previous release dated Wednesday, May 7 noted the Kingman service area had 12 deaths. That figure was 13 in Thursday’s release.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

The death was from a previously-known case, and the individual was in the 86 and older age range and linked to another case.

Five of the nine new cases are in the Kingman service area, all of which are in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. One is in the 55-64 age range, while the other four are in the 65 and older range.

Two of the remaining four new cases are from the Bullhead City service area. Both are in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. One is in the 20-44 age range and the other in the 45-54 range. There was also a case recorded out of Lake Havasu City. That individual is in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, with the investigation pending.

The final case came from the North County service area, which consists of Colorado City, Littlefield and Beaver Dam. That patients is in the 20-44 age range and recovering at home. A contact investigation will be conducted.

There are now 165 cases in Mohave County, with 104 in Kingman including 13 deaths. There are 41 cases in Lake Havasu City with four deaths, 18 in Bullhead City including one death, and two in North County.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Friday, May 8 that it had tested 950 individuals with 70 positive cases and 5 adults hospitalized. There were 124 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,726 Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 7 a.m. Friday AZDHS was reporting 9,945 cases and 450 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.2 million cases and 75,753 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County COVID-19 count rises to 139 over the weekend
Kingman logs 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Kingman service area records 2 more COVID-19 related deaths
Kingman records 8 new coronavirus cases, bringing Mohave County total to 45
Kingman area’s COVID-19 count reaches 99
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State