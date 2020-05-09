Coconino County takes dogs and cats to help alleviate overcrowding at Mohave County Animal Shelter

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter was able to transfer 14 dogs and 26 cats and kittens to the Coconino Humane Association with the help of Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter wrote in a news release that the Coconino Humane Association communicated that they were very low on adoptable dogs and cats. However, the shelter was unable to rent a van, as it normally does when transferring to no-kill partners.

“A plea for a vehicle loan was posted online and Dr. Taylor Williams of Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic loaned us their van as well as their Marketing Manager Kristin Friet for our trip to Flagstaff,” Friends wrote. “We took two other vehicles and in all transferred 14 dogs and 26 cats and kittens.”

For the Luv of Paws also gave a helping hand to the shelter on May 6 when the organization took a mother dog and her 12 puppies, as well as some senior dogs to their rescue in Golden Valley. Because Animals Matter took seven dogs to their rescue in Hurricane, Utah, as well.

“We want to thank all of our No-Kill partners who continue to work with us when we reach over-crowding situations,” Friends wrote.

The shelter still has plenty of dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption. To make an adoption appointment, contact the shelter at 928-753-2727.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter