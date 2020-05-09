Coconino County takes dogs and cats to help alleviate overcrowding at Mohave County Animal Shelter
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter was able to transfer 14 dogs and 26 cats and kittens to the Coconino Humane Association with the help of Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.
Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter wrote in a news release that the Coconino Humane Association communicated that they were very low on adoptable dogs and cats. However, the shelter was unable to rent a van, as it normally does when transferring to no-kill partners.
“A plea for a vehicle loan was posted online and Dr. Taylor Williams of Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic loaned us their van as well as their Marketing Manager Kristin Friet for our trip to Flagstaff,” Friends wrote. “We took two other vehicles and in all transferred 14 dogs and 26 cats and kittens.”
For the Luv of Paws also gave a helping hand to the shelter on May 6 when the organization took a mother dog and her 12 puppies, as well as some senior dogs to their rescue in Golden Valley. Because Animals Matter took seven dogs to their rescue in Hurricane, Utah, as well.
“We want to thank all of our No-Kill partners who continue to work with us when we reach over-crowding situations,” Friends wrote.
The shelter still has plenty of dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption. To make an adoption appointment, contact the shelter at 928-753-2727.
Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Mohave County puts 3 in forced quarantine
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of 2nd degree murder
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to grow
- Mohave County COVID-19 count rises to 139 over the weekend
- 2 more COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Kingman
- Kingman man charged with murder, victim identified
- COVID-19 death toll rising in Mohave County
- Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
- Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Kingman Police Department: serious injuries suffered in altercation at Sakura
- Mohave County may ask police to enforce business compliance
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to rise
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Mohave County COVID-19 case count reaches 54
- Mohave County Health Director: No virus ‘hot spots’ in Mohave County
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: