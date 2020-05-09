Down but not Out: City of Kingman mulls creation of Economic Recovery Program

Anticipating a hit to general fund revenues such as sales tax, the City of Kingman is considering implementation of an Economic Recovery Program to help get the city up and running again.



City staff has looked at best practices from other municipalities and researched what other organizations are doing to navigate the ongoing, and eventual aftermath, of the COVID-19 pandemic.

March through June is expected to see an 18.4% decline in city sales tax revenues from the same span in 2019, and fiscal year 2021 sales tax revenues are estimated to decrease by a total of 6.2% from the previous year.

“What can we do as an organization in an effort to try to get tourism back up, help our small businesses, help our economy in as many ways as we possibly can,” asked City Manager Ron Foggin at a council budget work session held this past week.

One component of the program would be advertising and regional marketing campaigns. Foggin said, based on information received from webinars featuring economists, that international travel and tourism may not recover for at least a year.

“But regional road trips and those kinds of activities are really where tourism communities, such as ours, could really take advantage,” he said.

The city is also talking about holding a Route 66 celebration toward Labor Day weekend, and expanding its promotion and support of shop local programs. Kingman has supported those programs in the past, but Foggin said they can be expanded in the future.

The Economic Recovery Program calls for improvements to signs and murals, which would be an ongoing program similar to the façade improvement program.

The façade improvement program could also be expanded. Foggin said the city has discussed increasing not only the pool of money used for the program, but also how much money participants are eligible to receive and the amount the city matches. Currently, the city matches applications at a rate of 80/20, and Foggin said the city’s portion could increase to 90%, along with increasing the amount participants are eligible to receive from $5,000 to $10,000.

“Also, one of the things we’ve talked about is having the city contact an architect, and part of the façade grant program would be that we include architectural rendering of the building’s front with some ideas from an architect,” Foggin said, noting interest expressed from current business owners.

Another idea, Foggin said, was utilization of Google My Business.

The city manager said Google My Business is a third-party provider that helps businesses attain a better online presence. The city could work with the provider on a profile audit of local businesses.

“Google My Business would actually give folks an opportunity to have their information up-to-date, current. And as you know, if we weren’t already tied to our electronics, we’re even more so now,” Foggin said. “So having these profiles updated is going to be extremely important for our businesses.”

“I think this consolidates a lot of things that we’re doing and will do to support our small businesses and tourism in general,” Mayor Jen Miles said.

Foggin said the city is considering appropriating $250,000 for the program. The advertising portion could receive $50,000, as could the Route 66 celebration. Approximately $40,000 could be used to expand the façade program, and the city could spend $10,000 to $15,000 on the Google My Business campaign. Remaining funds may go to billboard and signage work, and more.

However, as noted by City Public Affairs Coordinator Coleen Haines, the tentative budget won’t be adopted until June 2, and the final budget after that on June 16. That means, as of now, “nothing is written in stone,” she said.