Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots

KINGMAN – Some new information about COVID-19 hot spots in Kingman was released at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Thursday, May 7 meeting.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop said local health officials already identified Desert Highland Care Center as a hot spot and asked about other Kingman locations with a dozen cases or more.

“That would be possibly two long-term care facilities and a health-care facility,” shared Mohave County Epidemiologist Anna Scherzer, who called in to the meeting.

Once again the board called for the release of more specific information, and once again Burley reminded the board that it is not the Department of Public Health’s practice to do so.

“There is no warning to the public about those hot spots,” Bishop said, “or how they are being managed.”

She referred to the library as a hot spot that was identified earlier.

“The difference is those are people’s homes,” Burley said about the long-term care facilities. “We just don’t divulge personal addresses. It is not our practice to do so.”

She also mentioned that the state is finalizing negotiations with a private contractor, who will potentially deliver a web-based application to help with contact tracing and following up with patients. The service would be voluntary for those who would opt for it instead of a traditional personal phone call.

Burley signaled that such service could reduce some workload for health officials, with people submitting and recording important data, such as their daily temperature, on their own. She told the board she will share more details as soon as she has them.