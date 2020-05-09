OFFERS
KART awarded more than $700,000 in virus relief funding

Kingman Area Regional Transit has received $700,000 in assistance to help it overcome losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 9, 2020 6:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – Having experienced a 56% drop in ridership for the month of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kingman Area Regional Transit is set to receive more than $700,000 to assist with operating expenses.

The Arizona Department of Transportation received a $36.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for rural, tribal and intercity bus operations that have seen drops in ridership and revenues due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That description fits Kingman, explained Sheri Furr, KART superintendent.

Furr said ADOT has allocated $735,991 of that $32 million for Kingman.

“This is basically the anticipated cost to operate our system through the end of this federal fiscal year,” Furr said, noting that period runs from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020. “It covers all of our expenses with no local match required. It definitely takes a load off the City of Kingman’s general fund that normally provides the match.”

Furr said KART’s ridership began to drop significantly in March, which saw a 24% drop in ridership. In April, that drop increased to 56%. KART’s revenue for April 2019 totaled more than $15,000, but this past April, that figure was less than $1,500. April 2019 also saw KART provide 11,436 trips compared to 4,981 in April 2020.

Also needing to be taken into account was the decision to suspend KART fares, which was done in an effort to limit contact between drivers and passengers.

“We feel blessed to receive these funds,” Furr said. “It’s definitely a good thing.”

KART is currently running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Furr said she hopes the service can soon return to normal operating hours, but is unsure when that will be. There is also no firm date for when fares will resume.

In the meantime, Furr reminded riders that Gov. Doug Ducey has said public transit should be used only for essential trips.

Should too many trips not fitting that description be taken, Furr said KART may have to consider limiting the number of passengers allowed on a single bus at one time.

State