Kingman feeling financial impact of COVID-19

KINGMAN – City of Kingman sales tax revenues were up 8.4% through February 2020 from the previous year, and then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Sales tax revenues have been on the rise, slowly but surely, since at least fiscal year 2016-17. Revenues were up 8.4% through February 2020 from the same time last year. However, March through June is expected to see an 18.4% decline in sales tax revenues from the same span in 2019.

The most dramatic hit to sales tax revenues, unsurprisingly, was in retail, which was down from $12 million to $11.4 million when comparing estimated collections from fiscal year 2019-20 to what council is expecting to have in fiscal year 2020-21. Fiscal year 2021 sales tax revenues are estimated to decrease by a total of 6.2% from the previous year.

“One of the things that we’re thinking will happen, and this is where we we’re cautiously optimistic, is that we will see a slight rebound in restaurant and hotel revenue,” City Manager Ron Foggin said during city council’s budget meeting this past week.

Overall, fiscal year 2021 general fund budgeted revenues are down by $1.3 million from fiscal year 2020’s estimated revenues of $28.7 million to $30 million, excluding transfers.

State-shared sales tax and vehicle license tax receipts are down by approximately $404,000, while state-shared income tax is up by $483,000.



“It doesn’t look as big as what I think people had anticipated, but in a community that relies on sales tax and state-shared revenue, a loss of $1.3 million out of the general fund is a big, big chunk,” Foggin said.

Foggin said some of the city’s larger sales tax providers were able to keep their doors open, and with online sales increasing, the hit to Kingman’s sales tax revenue was not as substantial as it might have been otherwise.

“If we rewind this to maybe pre-Amazon days, it could’ve been really devastating,” Foggin said. “It’s devastating anyway, but it’s much softer because people were able to do business online.”