Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 09
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Kingman Regional Medical Center nurses honored during National Nurses Week

Nurses from Kingman Regional Medical Center display balloons they received Friday, May 8 in recognition of National Nurses Week and the work they’ve done during the health crisis. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 9, 2020 5:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – Judy Landrum’s rewarded the hardworking and appreciative nurses at the Kingman Regional Medical Center on Friday, May 8.

“They are on the front line everywhere,” she said shortly before the nurses came down to the KRMC parking lot, where she parked her car, filled with balloons. “I felt that need to say thank you.”

Ben McGlothlin, KRMC public relations specialist, was there to help Landrum and a friend, and described the pair as “wonderful and appreciative citizens.”

It took three people to pacify an army of balloons – blue stars and American flags and round, yellow smiley faces.

“She gave us a call the other day and said she wants to do something for the Nurses Week that is happening this week,” he added.

A group of KRMC nurses came down to participate in a photo session and made a video that will be shared with those nurses who could not make it.

This little celebration took place at 11:30 a.m. at the main entrance of KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

