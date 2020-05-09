Kingman Regional Medical Center nurses honored during National Nurses Week
KINGMAN – Judy Landrum’s rewarded the hardworking and appreciative nurses at the Kingman Regional Medical Center on Friday, May 8.
“They are on the front line everywhere,” she said shortly before the nurses came down to the KRMC parking lot, where she parked her car, filled with balloons. “I felt that need to say thank you.”
Ben McGlothlin, KRMC public relations specialist, was there to help Landrum and a friend, and described the pair as “wonderful and appreciative citizens.”
It took three people to pacify an army of balloons – blue stars and American flags and round, yellow smiley faces.
“She gave us a call the other day and said she wants to do something for the Nurses Week that is happening this week,” he added.
A group of KRMC nurses came down to participate in a photo session and made a video that will be shared with those nurses who could not make it.
This little celebration took place at 11:30 a.m. at the main entrance of KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Mohave County puts 3 in forced quarantine
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of 2nd degree murder
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to grow
- Mohave County COVID-19 count rises to 139 over the weekend
- 2 more COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Kingman
- Kingman man charged with murder, victim identified
- COVID-19 death toll rising in Mohave County
- Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
- Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Kingman Police Department: serious injuries suffered in altercation at Sakura
- Mohave County may ask police to enforce business compliance
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to rise
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Mohave County COVID-19 case count reaches 54
- Mohave County Health Director: No virus ‘hot spots’ in Mohave County
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: