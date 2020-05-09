OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center to offer COVID-19 antibody tests to the public

Kingman Regional Medical Center will be offering free COVID-19 antibody tests. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Regional Medical Center will be offering free COVID-19 antibody tests. (Miner file photo)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 9, 2020 6:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – Free antibody tests that can possibly determine if an individual had COVID-19 in the past will be offered by Kingman Regional Medical Center beginning, Monday May 11.

According to a KRMC news release, individuals eligible for the antibody test are those without current COVID-19 symptoms who believe they may have already had the virus. An order from a healthcare provider is required.

When someone is infected with COVID-19, their immune system may produce proteins called antibodies to fight the virus. After the person has recovered, an antibody test can usually detect these proteins in their blood, KRMC explained.

KRMC Pathologist Dr. Ryan Swapp said the antibody test can help people know if they already had the virus. But, he cautioned, it does not necessarily mean that people who test positive for the antibody are immune from getting COVID-19 again.

“Currently, there are no scientific studies that prove one way or the other if the presence of antibodies indicates immunity to COVID-19,” he said. “Therefore, antibody test results should not be used for employment purposes; nor for relaxing personal precautions, such as social distancing.”

Dr. Swapp also noted the antibody test can’t determine if a person is currently infected. Diagnosing COVID-19 requires a nucleic acid test, which involves using a swab to take a respiratory sample from inside your nose, he said.

Individuals who meet criteria for the antibody test can obtain a provider order online using KRMC’s free Care Anywhere telemedicine service at krmc.zipnosis.com. Orders for antibody testing will not be available through KRMC Urgent Care or the Emergency Department.

Antibody tests are by appointment only. They involve drawing a small sample of blood that is sent to the Mayo Clinic’s laboratory in Minnesota. Results will be available in the patient’s private account on the KRMC Patient Portal within five business days.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the antibody test. If applicable, KRMC will bill the patient’s health insurance. Otherwise, the hospital will waive any remaining costs not covered by insurance.

To learn more about the antibody test and how to obtain it, visit www.azkrmc.com/covid-antibody-test or contact KRMC’s Coronavirus Call Center at 928-263-3456.

State