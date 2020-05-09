Mohave County Health Director: 2 who refused to isolate had virus
KINGMAN – The Miner received a number of questions regarding the three cases of Mohave County residents who refused to self-isolate, and received a quarantine order from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
“Two of those individuals were confirmed positive cases,” Public Health Director Denise Burley confirmed on Friday, May 8. “The third was a close contact to a positive case.”
It is not clear how the county enforced the order on the three individuals.
“Nursing staff have regular contact with all patients in isolation or quarantine to monitor their status,” Burley responded to the question.
“Enforcement strategies are developed on a case-by-case basis, considering the identified risks to public health and safety,” she added.
Lenore Knudston, a consulting attorney for Mohave County, shared some information in terms of how such enforcement works in theory.
“Mohave County follows the Arizona Guidance for Monitoring and Movement of Persons with Potential 2019 Novel Coronavirus Exposure in determining whether to isolate or quarantine a member of the community,” read the email from Burley and Knudston. “The individual is given the opportunity to voluntarily cooperate before the Public Health Director utilizes the authority in A.A.C. R9-6-303.
“A.A.C. R9-6-303E allows law enforcement intervention in the event of noncompliance. It is also possible to obtain a Court Order to ensure compliance with isolation and/or quarantine directives.”
Burley has the power to order an individual to isolate for 10 days without a court order.
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Mohave County puts 3 in forced quarantine
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of 2nd degree murder
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to grow
- Mohave County COVID-19 count rises to 139 over the weekend
- 2 more COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Kingman
- Kingman man charged with murder, victim identified
- COVID-19 death toll rising in Mohave County
- Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
- Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Kingman Police Department: serious injuries suffered in altercation at Sakura
- Mohave County may ask police to enforce business compliance
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to rise
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Mohave County COVID-19 case count reaches 54
- Mohave County Health Director: No virus ‘hot spots’ in Mohave County
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: