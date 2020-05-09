OFFERS
Obituary | Donna Marie (Herbel) Looker

Donna Marie (Herbel) Looker

Donna Marie (Herbel) Looker

Originally Published: May 9, 2020 6:15 p.m.

Donna Marie (Herbel) Looker, age 66, of Golden Valley passed away on May 2, 2020. The daughter of Emanuel and Mary Herbel, she was born Jan. 11, 1954 in Buffalo, Wyoming. She was the second of seven children.

Donna married the love of her life, John David Looker of San Bernardino, California, on Feb. 5, 1993 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She is survived by her spouse, John David Looker; her six children, Christina Morgan, Richard Stidman Jr., Shannon Hicks, Pamela Ruskey, Don Looker and Charli Brown (spouse Andrew); her grandchildren, Mariah Morgan, Triston Garcia, David Rogers, Audrey Moraga, Austin Brown, Ashley Ruskey, Braydon Ruskey, Hannah Ruskey, Dustin Looker, Luke Brown and Carson Brown; her great-grandchildren, Everly Schroeder, Remi Schroeder, Maddison Moraga, Ellie Moraga, Rylan Looker and Zaiden Looker; and her siblings, Mary Ann Roland (spouse Joe), Pat Herbel, Karen Potteet and Rick Herbel (spouse Brenda). Donna was preceded in death by her father and mother, Emanuel and Mary Herbel; and brothers Mike and Tom Herbel.

Donna was loved by many and will be missed beyond words. She will forever be in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, and memorials may be sent to the funeral home. Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

