Virus claims lives of 4 more Kingman-area residents

KINGMAN – Four more Kingman area residents have passed away from complications of COVID-19.

The deaths raise the toll to 16 in the city and 21 in Mohave County, according to figures compiled by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Three of the deaths were announced late Friday, May 8, while one was revealed on Thursday, May 7. All of the victims were adults over age 85, and each had contracted the coronavirus from another known case.

A host of new cases were also announced, including six new cases in Kingman on Friday and five on Thursday.

There have now been 175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 110 in Kingman. Another 44 cases and four deaths have been recorded in the Lake Havasu City service area, while 18 more including one death have been logged in the Bullhead City service area. Three positive cases have also been logged in the Arizona Strip. The first case was announced on March 24.

Information about the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is not tabulated. The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,958 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 10,960 cases and 532 deaths at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 9. At the same time, Reuters was reporting 1.3 million confirmed cases and 78,593 deaths nationwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials advise wearing a mask when going out in public, and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.