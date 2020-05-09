OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 09
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Virus claims lives of 4 more Kingman-area residents

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 9, 2020 6:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – Four more Kingman area residents have passed away from complications of COVID-19.

The deaths raise the toll to 16 in the city and 21 in Mohave County, according to figures compiled by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Three of the deaths were announced late Friday, May 8, while one was revealed on Thursday, May 7. All of the victims were adults over age 85, and each had contracted the coronavirus from another known case.

A host of new cases were also announced, including six new cases in Kingman on Friday and five on Thursday.

There have now been 175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 110 in Kingman. Another 44 cases and four deaths have been recorded in the Lake Havasu City service area, while 18 more including one death have been logged in the Bullhead City service area. Three positive cases have also been logged in the Arizona Strip. The first case was announced on March 24.

Information about the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is not tabulated. The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,958 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 10,960 cases and 532 deaths at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 9. At the same time, Reuters was reporting 1.3 million confirmed cases and 78,593 deaths nationwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials advise wearing a mask when going out in public, and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County records another COVID-19 case
County records 3rd coronavirus death
Mohave County records 8th case of coronvirus
Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
Second Mohave County resident dies from coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State