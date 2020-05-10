OFFERS
Virus continues to prey on elderly in Kingman area

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: May 10, 2020 8 a.m.

KINGMAN -- Another Kingman-area resident has passed away from complications of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 16 in the Kingman service area and 22 in Mohave County.

The deceased is an adult in the 86 and over age range, whose infection was linked to another case.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the death and 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the county the evening of Saturday, May 9.

Nine of the 11 new cases were in the Kingman area, raising the confirmed case count to 119 in Kingman.

There have now been 186 confirmed cases of the virus in the county, including 45 in the Lake Havasu City service area with four deaths, and 18 cases and one death in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave. There are also four confirmed cases in the Arizona Strip. Information on the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus is not tabulated in Arizona.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,958 Mohave County residents had been tested as of 8 a.m. Sunday, May 10.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 10,960 cases and 532 deaths at 8 a.m. Sunday. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.3 million confirmed cases and 78,644 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials advise wearing a mask when going out in public, and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

