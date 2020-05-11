Community View | Executive orders are unconstitutional

Here are the facts. Here’s the law, America, the land of millions of sheep. Wake up, folks.

You do NOT have to stay home.

You do NOT have to close your business.

You are NOT restricted in your travels.

You are NOT banned from religious assembly.

These are not laws, as a law must be passed by your state Legislature. And, of course, this has not happened in any of our 50 states.

These following orders are following unlawful orders, like stay at home, close your business, don’t go to church, practice social distancing, wear a mask, no interstate travel, etc., etc.

These are not laws that can carry any kind of criminal penalty for violation. They are at best only guidelines for “suggestion.” These “orders” carry no legitimate force of law to back them up.

No governor nor mayor may craft a law and assign a punishment for its non-compliance. They can’t. And, even if one of these tyrants tries to do so, such orders or actions would then be profoundly unconstitutional and a solid basis for compensation to “anyone affected” by them.

The Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment firmly establishes freedom of religion as a fundamental liberty, and the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment firmly establishes your right to purchase a lawful product in interstate commerce from a willing seller as “fundamental.”

Fundamental liberties are in the highest category of liberty, akin to freedom of conscience and speech and press and privacy and travel.

Americans are given the right to congregate/assemble per the First Amendment to the Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

And the right to travel, despite actions of police and local courts, higher courts have ruled that American citizens have a right to travel per our 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution (abridged): “The right of a citizen to travel upon the public highways and to transport his property thereon in the ordinary course of life and business is a common right which he has under his right to enjoy life and liberty, to acquire and possess property, and to pursue happiness and safety. It includes the right in so doing to use the ordinary and usual conveyances of the day.”

Stopping a tyrannical overthrow of the United States and the world, and the stripping of our liberties and freedoms, begins with you. Do your part and stand up for yourself before you no longer have a self to stand up for. These are the facts. Stop letting tyrants lie to you.

(Don Heck is a resident of Kingman.)