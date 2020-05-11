Kingman area reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over the weekend

KINGMAN – This past weekend saw the Kingman service area report 13 new COVID-19 cases along with two more deaths.

The death reported Saturday, May 9 was an individual in the 86 and older age range who was a previously identified case and linked to another. The death reported Sunday, May 10 was an individual in the 86 and older age range, a previously identified case and linked to another confirmed case.

Of the 11 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, nine were from the Kingman service area. One of the cases is in the 65 and older age range, hospitalized and linked to another case. The other eight Kingman area cases are in the 65 and older age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case.

Of the other two cases, one is in the Lake Havasu City area, in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. The eleventh case reported Saturday was from a smaller community in the North County area, in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case.

Four of Sunday’s five new cases are also out of the Kingman service area. One is under 20 years old, two are in the 20-44 age range, and one is in the 55-64 age range. All four are in isolation and recovering at home, with investigations pending. The last new case was from the Lake Havasu City area, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case.

There are now 123 cases in the Kingman service area with 18 deaths, 46 cases in the Lake Havasu City area including four deaths, 18 in Bullhead City with one death and four cases in North County. Mohave County’s total is now up to 191 cases and 23 deaths.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Monday, May 11 that it had tested 1,063 individuals with 75 positive cases and 5 adults hospitalized. There were 187 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 2,043 Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 9 a.m. Monday AZDHS was reporting 11,119 cases and 536 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.3 million cases and 79,526 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.