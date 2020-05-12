OFFERS
Kingman Miner May 13 Adoption Spotlight: Anthony

A loving and happy little boy, Anthony's giggles are so infectious others laugh along with him! Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

A loving and happy little boy, Anthony’s giggles are so infectious others laugh along with him! Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Originally Published: May 12, 2020 12:45 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. A loving and happy little boy, Anthony’s giggles are so infectious others laugh along with him! He loves taking walks, going to the park, sliding down the slide and watching movies. At school, he has learned how to match shapes and colors and trace his name. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

