Mohave County Deputy Attorney: Litigation likely unless businesses granted immunity

KINGMAN – With businesses opening up in Mohave County, many employers and employees have questions on how to do business and remain safe.

“If I’m an employee in a restaurant and I think my employer doesn’t follow steps to protect the employees, who do I complain to,” District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson asked at a Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, May 11.

Lawsuits related to employee safety are likely, Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin said.

Esplin said business owners have to ensure employees work in a safe and healthy environment. If an employer breaches this duty, an employee can potentially have a lawsuit against the employer.

As an example, Esplin said if an employee is not allowed to wear a mask and gets sick with COVID-19, the employee can potentially have a course of action.

“It’s a new frontier,” Esplin said, “but a personal injury attorney would certainly look at that.”

The employee would have to demonstrate he or she got sick at work, he added.

The situation could change if the state Legislature steps in and grants immunity to businesses, Esplin said, noting that the federal government limited the liability of the meat packing industry after ordering it to stay open.

District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius said the county’s state legislative delegation – Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman), Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) – are seeking a similar immunity for businesses in Arizona.

Angius said she wanted to let concerned business owners know that the state Legislature “thinks that the matter of liability is one of the most important things and they will be talking about this. So if you have issues, I suggest you contact your legislator.”