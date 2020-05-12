OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 13
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Deputy Attorney: Litigation likely unless businesses granted immunity

Mohave County Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin listens to discussion at a Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting. (The Miner file photo)

Mohave County Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin listens to discussion at a Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting. (The Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 12, 2020 4:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – With businesses opening up in Mohave County, many employers and employees have questions on how to do business and remain safe.

“If I’m an employee in a restaurant and I think my employer doesn’t follow steps to protect the employees, who do I complain to,” District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson asked at a Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, May 11.

Lawsuits related to employee safety are likely, Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin said.

Esplin said business owners have to ensure employees work in a safe and healthy environment. If an employer breaches this duty, an employee can potentially have a lawsuit against the employer.

As an example, Esplin said if an employee is not allowed to wear a mask and gets sick with COVID-19, the employee can potentially have a course of action.

“It’s a new frontier,” Esplin said, “but a personal injury attorney would certainly look at that.”

The employee would have to demonstrate he or she got sick at work, he added.

The situation could change if the state Legislature steps in and grants immunity to businesses, Esplin said, noting that the federal government limited the liability of the meat packing industry after ordering it to stay open.

District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius said the county’s state legislative delegation – Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman), Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) – are seeking a similar immunity for businesses in Arizona.

Angius said she wanted to let concerned business owners know that the state Legislature “thinks that the matter of liability is one of the most important things and they will be talking about this. So if you have issues, I suggest you contact your legislator.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County to ask governor to relax business restrictions
BOS cleared of open meeting violation claim
Mohave County ponders how to regulate special events
Citizens don’t have proper access to county’s ordinances
Mohave County looking for health care savings
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State