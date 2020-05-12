Mohave County Supervisors address COVID-19 issues

KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Health is not recommending antibody tests being currently advertised by Kingman Regional Medical Center. At least not yet.

“I don’t think we are quite there yet,” said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, who suggested that the margin of error for antibody testing is still too large. She said she reached out to KRMC CEO Brian Turney to discuss the matter further.

In other COVID-related matters at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ Monday, May 11 meeting, Burley said the Arizona Department of Health Services webpage continues to provide COVID-19 data for each zip code in the county.

After consulting with the board, Burley announced the county will transfer this data to the county’s online COVID-19 response dashboard, and break it down by age groups.

A question of local COVID-19 hot spots returned, with Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 inquiring on behalf of his constituents if the county will ever reach the point when it will be disclosing the businesses that were connected to COVID-19 cases.

“We are very uncomfortable going down that path,” Burley said. “Most businesses are so small, it would be too easy to divulge personal information.”

Burley said that instead of focusing on hot spots, the public should understand that “there are cases out there in the public” and preventive measures have to be taken at all times and all locations. She emphasized washing hands and staying home when sick.



Chairwoman Jean Bishop asked about county residents who have recovered from COVID-19 and learned that Public Heath has finalized its definition of “recovery” and is ready to proceed.

Burley said everybody should be aware that the county data will not match the state’s data. She explained that AZDHS will likely go with the wording “survived” instead of “recovered,” and establish different criteria.

Mohave County Public Health will be ready to release the recovery numbers next week.

The supervisors, who have been meeting twice a week during the pandemic, decided against holding just one meeting per week.

“People do watch it,” District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius said. “Things are still fluid.”

“Especially in the Kingman area where we have the most cases,” agreed District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson.

Supervisors Gould and Johnson echoed those comments, seeing a value in the public remaining regularly updated.