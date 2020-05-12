Mohave County Sheriff’s office reopens to public

KINGMAN – After closing due to coronavirus concerns, the lobby at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 600 W. Beale St., has reopened to the public.

MCSO wrote in a news release that the lobby and sheriff’s office substations will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“We will be implementing additional sanitizing procedures in our lobby and will encourage appropriate social distancing,” MCSO wrote.

The training room will be available for use by appointment only with occupancy limited to 10 with appropriate social distancing. Fingerprint services will be available by appointment Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Fingerprint applicants must bring a mask to wear during fingerprinting.