Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 14
Friends, family of Christopher Pimienta seek their loved one

Friends and relatives are searching for Christopher Pimienta, 30, of Scottsdale, who was last seen at the Flying J Travel Center in Kingman on May 2. (Courtesy photo)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: May 13, 2020 3:51 p.m.

TRAVIS RAINS

trains@kdminer.com

KINGMAN – Friends and family members of Christopher Pimienta, 30, say the missing Scottsdale resident was headed through the Kingman area on his way to a relaxing weekend on the lake on Saturday, May 2.

Yiwen Krus, Pimienta’s friend, said the missing man was left in Golden Valley by his ride to the lake on May 2. She said Christopher was left without shoes or a cellphone.

Krus and Kyle Horn, another of Pimienta’s friends, said Pimienta was last seen at the Flying J Travel Center at 3300 E. Andy Devine Ave. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. Pimienta, a Hispanic male, is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. While his dark hair is shorter on the sides, about 2 inches, it is long enough on the top to be put up into a bun.

Horn described his friend as goal-driven. He said Pimienta had spent the last few weeks ridding his life of anything that would keep him from accomplishing his goals. Pimienta would wake at 5 a.m. every day, before heading out to assist his community through the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering food and groceries.

Pimienta’s long-term goal, Horn said, is to open his own yoga studio, a process which he has already started.

“Who Chris is, he is all about personal health, whether it be physical, emotional, mental or spiritual,” Horn said. “He’s all about being the best you can be.”

Horn recounted Pimienta helping him personally work through some weight issues he had that stemmed from multiple herniated discs. Horn weighed more than 300 pounds at the time, but thanks to Pimienta’s help, he’s now down to 200 pounds.

“Everything he does is to try to help people,” Horn said.

Horn also addressed possible misconceptions about his friend’s situation. He said some around Kingman have had contact with Pimienta, and that the interaction typically goes one of two ways. One of those ways is an assumption that drugs are involved. Horn said that is not the case.

Horn said other people say that Pimienta seems timid, and that he’s “checked out mentally.”

“Something happened on the second that put him in a state of shock,” Horn said, explaining his friend’s demeanor.

Horn, Krus and other friends and family members of Pimienta are staying at the Knights Inn in Kingman until about Friday, in the hopes that they can track down their loved one.

If anyone in the community sees or has contact with Pimienta, his family and friends ask that the following numbers be contacted: 480-589-8157 or 520-424-1118.

“He’s a hard-working, good man,” Horn said.

