Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 13
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Kingman area COVID-19 count continues to rise

Originally Published: May 13, 2020 9:17 a.m.

KINGMAN – Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kingman service area the evening of Tuesday, May 12, bringing the local total to 140, and Mohave County’s to 209.

Two of the new Kingman patients are hospitalized. Of those, one is in the 45-54 age range and the other in the 65 and older age range. Contact investigations are pending for both.

The third new case is a person in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, with an investigation pending.

There are now 140 cases in the Kingman service area including 19 deaths, 47 in the Lake Havasu City area with four deaths, 18 in Bullhead City with one death, and four in the Arizona Strip.

Information about the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is not tabulated. The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Wednesday, May 13 that it had tested 1,127 individuals with 85 positive cases and 10 adults currently hospitalized. There were 128 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 2,692 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday AZDHS was reporting 11,736 cases and 562 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.37 million cases and 82,030 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.

