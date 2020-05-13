Kingman’s EZ Recycling closed ‘indefinitely’

KINGMAN – A staffing shortage at the City of Kingman Public Works Department has resulted in the indefinite closure of the EZ Recycling program at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The city wrote in a news release that it often relies on the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to fill positions within its departments. However, as of March 25, ADCRR decided not to allow inmate staffing in local municipalities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The City of Kingman understands this is an inconvenience for our community, however, residents are still able to call local businesses to take care of their recycling needs,” the city said in the release.

Residents can instead utilize Bulldog Disposal, 928-753-6786, or KAR Recycling, 928-757-9888, for recycling. The city recommends calling ahead to clarify which recyclables are accepted.

Information provided by the City of Kingman