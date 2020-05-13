OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 13
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman’s EZ Recycling closed ‘indefinitely’

The City of Kingman’s EZ Recycling program has been closed due to a staffing shortage. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman’s EZ Recycling program has been closed due to a staffing shortage. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 13, 2020 11:57 a.m.

KINGMAN – A staffing shortage at the City of Kingman Public Works Department has resulted in the indefinite closure of the EZ Recycling program at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The city wrote in a news release that it often relies on the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to fill positions within its departments. However, as of March 25, ADCRR decided not to allow inmate staffing in local municipalities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The City of Kingman understands this is an inconvenience for our community, however, residents are still able to call local businesses to take care of their recycling needs,” the city said in the release.

Residents can instead utilize Bulldog Disposal, 928-753-6786, or KAR Recycling, 928-757-9888, for recycling. The city recommends calling ahead to clarify which recyclables are accepted.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

City considers changes to recycling program
Asphalt replacement continues this week
Kingman garbage rate hikes possible despite recycling savings
EZ Recycling bins are being relocated to Public Works
Clean City to address curbside recycling
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State