Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with Mohave County sheriff’s deputy
KINGMAN -- A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy exchanged gunfire with a suspect Wednesday, May 13.
The suspect, described only as a “male subject” in a Sheriff’s Office news release, died at the scene. The deputy was not injured.
The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. when deputies assisted the Kingman Police Department with a pursuit.
Deputies spotted the involved vehicle and the male suspect walking on Norrie Drive with a weapon. The subject reportedly ignored verbal commands, and was shot during the ensuing exchange of gunfire.
The incident is being investigated by the Kingman Police Department to assure impartiality, the news release said. No additional information was available.
(Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)
