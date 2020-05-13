OFFERS
Wed, May 13
Virtual Day of Sharing planned for Thursday, May 14

Mardi Llewelyn, left, has been volunteering with the Senior Companion Program for more than 12 years. (Photo courtesy of Senior Corps Programs)

Originally Published: May 13, 2020 2:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona University’s Civic Service Institute will hold a virtual Day of Sharing event Thursday, May 14, through which senior community members can learn about ways they can get involved in volunteer service programs.

NAU’s Civic Service Institute sponsors Senior Corps programs throughout Arizona, including Mohave County. The virtual event will introduce those age 55 and older to local service opportunities through three separate programs - the Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion and RSVP programs.

Seniors engaged in the Foster Grandparent program assist children with their educations, while those in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program meet a variety of community needs by providing food for the needy, assisting veterans, mentoring young people and more. The Companion Program sees participants assist homebound seniors.

“Volunteers are needed now more than ever, and Senior Corps represents a unique opportunity to serve within a community of people focused on lifting others up, building new relationships, and improving their own lives,” Erin Kruse, Senior Corps director, said in a news release. “After all, what feels better than helping someone else?”

For more information on the event or to receive log-on and call-in numbers, contact Heather Brassil at 928-715-2200 or Heather.Brassil@nau.edu.

Information provided by Northern Arizona University

