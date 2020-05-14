OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 14
7 of 8 new COVID-19 cases reported from the Kingman service area

Originally Published: May 14, 2020 9:53 a.m.

KINGMAN – Seven of the eight new COVID-19 cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Wednesday, May 13 were from the Kingman service area.

Of the seven new Kingman cases, one is under 20 years of age, in isolation and recovering at home. Four of the remaining case are in the 20-44 age range, with one hospitalized and the other three in isolation and recovering at home. The remaining two Kingman area cases are in the 55-64 age range, in isolation and recovering at home. Investigations are pending in all of the new Kingman area cases.

The eighth new case reported Wednesday was from the Bullhead City service area, in the 65 and older range, hospitalized and not linked to another case nor travel related.

There are have now been 217 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mohave County. The Kingman service area has had 147 cases with 19 deaths, the Lake Havasu City area 47 including four deaths and the Bullhead City area 19 with one death. There are also four cases in the Arizona Strip. Information about the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is not tabulated. The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Thursday, May 14 that it had tested 1,127 individuals with 85 positive cases and 10 adults currently hospitalized. There were 128 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 2,768 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus.

At 9 a.m. Thursday AZDHS was reporting 12,176 cases and 594 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 1.4 million cases and 83,720 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.

