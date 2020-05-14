ADOT hearing on Kingman I-40, US 93 interchange project slated for May 28
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking input on the project to build a freeway-to-freeway interchange between U.S. 93 and Interstate 40 in west Kingman by hosting the agency’s first project-level virtual call-in public hearing.
Given social distancing requirements due to the current public health situation, ADOT wrote in a news release, the public will be able to call in and submit comments during the virtual hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Those wanting to participate can call 833-380-0669 at the time of the event. The public hearing will also be broadcast live on KAAA-FM, KZZZ-FM and KZZZ-AM in the Kingman and Bullhead City areas.
ADOT has been conducting an environmental assessment and a preliminary design of the interchange that will create a free flow of traffic between the two highways, the agency wrote. The draft environmental assessment is ready to share with the public and can be found online at https://bit.ly/2zzv3OC.
Public comments will be accepted through Saturday, June 6. They can be submitted through the website at https://bit.ly/2zzv3OC, by email at WestKingmanTI@hdrinc.com, by phone at 602-474-3919 or by mail to West Kingman TI Study Team, c/o HDR Inc., 20 E. Thomas Road, Ste. 2500, Phoenix, AZ 85012.
Construction of the first phase of this interchange is slated for 2024.
For more information, go to https://azdot.gov/projects.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation
