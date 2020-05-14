Mohave County expands virus contact tracing

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health is training more staff members in contact tracing, especially the monitoring aspect, Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Board of Supervisors Thursday, May 14.

Six people will take part in the training scheduled for Wednesday, May 20. They will relieve some of the burden from the department’s public health nurses, who conduct the contact investigations after cases of COVID-19 are confirmed, Burley said.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 inquired if the cooperation of citizens who come into contact with a person who had COVID-19 is mandatory and learned that no, all contacts volunteer. Some are asked to self-isolate.

Gould asked if any of the contacts refused to cooperate. The county has already forced two people with COVID-19, and one person who had contact with a positive case, into quarantine.

“We had people who were reluctant,” Burley said.

Arizona Department of Health Services is finalizing its plans on using an automated contact tracing system, Burley told the supervisors. The county is working on how to utilize the program.

“That’s an automated system where people choose to enroll,” Burley said.

For people who are not comfortable with technology, the contact tracing will continue with personal phone calls.

In other virus-releated matters, Burley announced that Mohave County first responders have received a Battelle system that allows them to decontaminate and reuse N95 face masks. The masks are the gold standard for prohibiting the spread of the virus.

Supervisors also learned about the virus situation in Needles, California and Laughlin, Nevada, communities that are adjacent to the county.

Needles has had zero confirmed cases of the virus, while Laughlin has recorded less than five cases.

Those towns will be tested soon as part of state-wide testing blitzes.

“Laughlin did have a thousand tests this Tuesday [May 12],” said District 3 Supervisor Hildy Angius. “Any indications when those results are going to come back?”

Burley said that depends on what lab agency was in charge and provided a window of 24 to 48 hours as a typical time frame.

She also reminded the board about the upcoming testing event from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Lake Havasu City at the Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave.

“That will give us a good indication of community-acquired cases in those communities,” Burley said. “It’s a good screening tool for us.”

She also reported back on the participation at prior testing events held in Kingman and Bullhead City. As much as 81% of those tested in Kingman on May 2 were Kingman residents, with 9% coming from Golden Valley.

However, only 56% of those tested in Bullhead City on May 8 were city residents. Another 22% came from Fort Mohave and 12% from Kingman.

Routine restaurant inspections conducted by the health department were also a topic.

Burley said the department is finalizing procedures to safeguard inspectors including wearing masks, social distancing, disinfecting and following other safety guidelines.

The restauarants themselves will determine what precautions they take to protect employees and customers.

“Each business has essentially their own protocols,” Burley said. “They are following the CDC guidance, interpreting it based on their own business.”

The county has been calling businesses asking if they checked those guidelines, and if they are providing face masks for employees if required.

The health department does not enforce safety measures on businesses though, Burley said when asked by Gould.

She said the county concentrates on its regular food inspections, leaving other safety measure to business owners.