Mohave County sheriff’s office seeks Search and Rescue volunteers

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue units are seeking volunteers willing to assist lost hikers, stranded motorists and others in need of assistance.

There are four Search and Rescue regional units – Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and the Arizona Strip. Each unit has a process to join which begins with attendance at monthly meetings.

Searchers have required training that must be completed within the first year during a probationary period, and additional training opportunities are available throughout the year. They include tracking, search tactics, land navigation, technical rope rescues, wilderness survival, water rescues and helicopter operations.

Search and Rescue units are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They locate the lost, rescue the injured, and perform technical rescues and recoveries, evidentiary searches and community outreach programs.

“Our search and rescue team forms the backbone of many rescues in Mohave County,” MCSO wrote in a news release. “Becoming a search and rescue volunteer can add new meaning and purpose to your favorite outdoor activities.”

If interested in learning more about MCSO Search and Rescue Units, or to download an application, visit http://www.mohavesearch.com/.

The next meeting of the Kingman SAR Unit is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at the MCSO training room, 600 W. Beale St. Those meetings take place the first Thursday of each month.

Bullhead City SAR will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at the Bullhead City Police Department training room, 1255 Marina Blvd.

Lake Havasu City SAR meets the first Wednesday of the month, with the next meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Lake Havasu Fire Station 2, 2065 N. Kiowa Blvd.

The Arizona Strip unit meets the third Monday of the month, with the next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, June 15 at varying locations. Contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 ext. 4221 for more information.

Information provided by MCSO