Free virus testing set for Saturday in Havasu
KINGMAN – Mohave County’s share of the state’s coronavirus testing blitz moves to Lake Havasu City this weekend.
Sonora Quest Laboratories will offer 500 free tests on a first-come, first-served basis at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave., from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16.
To be tested, individuals should fill out the COVID-19 Test Form online at https://bit.ly/3cxQFJN, the Mohave County Department of Public Health noted in a news release.
Testing was previously conducted in Kingman on Saturday, May 2, and in Bullhead City on Saturday, May 9.
The health department reported that 492 individuals were tested in Bullhead City this past weekend, and only two tests were returned positive.
There have been 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths from complications of the virus in Mohave County since the first positive test result was confirmed on March 24.
Information provided by Mohave County
