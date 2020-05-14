Kingman Community blood drives set
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center Volunteers will host a blood drive Wednesday and Thursday, May 20-21 at Beale Celebrations, 214 N. 4th Street, Kingman.
“Blood donors are needed on an ongoing basis to ensure safe levels of blood in our community,” KRMC wrote in a news release.
The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.
“To protect our donors, volunteers and community, KRMC requires all participants to wear a face covering or mask and maintain proper physical distancing. Anyone without a mask will not be permitted to enter the facility,” KRMC wrote.
To make an appointment, visit bloodhero.com or call 877-25-VITAL. For more information contact Cecelia Clouser at 928-263-5673.
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
