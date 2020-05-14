OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Kingman Miner May 15 Adoption Spotlight: Anthony

Anthony loves animals and hopes to one day have a pet of his own. Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-b-0 and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Originally Published: May 14, 2020 11:28 a.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Anthony is a sweet and friendly boy who loves to play violin in orchestra. He is quite creative and enjoys drawing, building with Legos and listening to music. Anthony loves animals and hopes to one day have a pet of his own. Get to know him and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

May 2020: 32 children available for adoption in Arizona
