Kingman Miner May 15 Adoption Spotlight: Anthony

Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister. Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving - believing everyone deserves a second chance. Alyssa dreams of becoming a photographer or an EMT. Ashley also dreams of being an EMT and of someday earning a Ph.D.

Angel is an "old soul" at heart and loves watching old school action movies like Godzilla and King Kong. He is fascinated by science and dreams of being a paleontologist someday.

A loving and happy little boy, Anthony's giggles are so infectious, no one can help but laugh along with him! He loves taking walks, going to the park, sliding down the slide and watching movies. At school, he has learned how to match shapes and colors and trace his name.

Anthony is a sweet and friendly boy who loves to play violin in orchestra. He is quite creative and enjoys drawing, building with Legos and listening to music. Anthony loves animals and hopes to one day have a pet of his own.

Anthony loves all things sports, but football is his absolute favorite. When he's not scoring touchdowns on the field, he is tinkering with computers. Anthony loves to laugh and enjoys telling jokes or a good tall tale.

Brian is an insightful and active young man who loves the outdoors, writing and doing crafts. He also loves to serve – at his local church and at the senior center – and cares deeply for others. He hopes to find a forever family with siblings and dogs!

Camren is smart, social and hardworking young man with natural leadership abilities and big dreams of earning a football scholarship to ASU. An aspiring cook with a talent for making rice, quesadillas, burgers and hotdogs, his all-time favorite food is shrimp ceviche – and he likes it spicy!

Christian is an active girl who enjoys dancing, running outside, watching movies and animals. She truly excels in school and loves reading, especially the Percy Jackson series. Christian loves spending time in the community and treasures having quality time with the adults in her life.

Christopher is good at just about everything he tries! A great athlete who loves playing sports and staying active, his other passions include Pokémon and art – especially drawing. He's also an excellent math student who loves robotics club and Legos club at school.

Craig is a kind, loyal and spirited boy who wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He loves riding horses, working with animals, and playing sports – especially football, basketball and golf. A math whiz, he dreams of becoming an engineer one day.

Desiree's intelligence and athleticism are matched only by her strength and positivity. She loves cooking, volleyball and basketball and takes pride in getting good grades. A kind and caring girl, Desiree dreams of traveling to Mexico City and serving the homeless.

A sweet, creative boy who can draw pictures of just about anything, Ethan loves Legos, flag football, Mexican food and German chocolate cake. He dreams of going to Universal Studios and hopes to become a professional video game designer when he grows up.

Gabriel is an outgoing and adventurous young teen who dreams of traveling to Japan one day. After graduation, he plans on working with youth in foster care in a group home or as an advocate. Until then, Gabriel's enjoying high school and playing basketball.

Gabriel's incredible sense of humor and giant smile light up any room! An active boy with lots of friends, there's no shortage of things he loves, from basketball and zombie tag to Legos, Mexican food and the Dodgers.

A funny, sweet and happy boy, Geo loves all things sports. He plays baseball and excels at wrestling, but football is his favorite sport by far. Geo hopes to play in the NFL one day and also dreams of joining the Navy and traveling around the world.

Jacorey loves to play outdoors, sometimes pretending he is one of his favorite superheroes, a karate teacher or even a Ninja Turtle. He has an amazing imagination and enjoys making paper airplanes, coloring pictures, painting and building things with his Lego blocks. Jacorey likes to wear his glasses and will proudly tell you, "they make me very handsome."

A committed athlete who excels in wrestling, football and track, Jaquan's love of sports is matched only by his love of music. If he had a theme song, it would be "I'm Still Standing" by Taron Egerton! He loves Mexican food, history and math, and dreams of visiting the birthplace of his idol, Muhammad Ali. Jaquan plans to join the army, then pursue a career in sports, and eventually open a group home.

Joebert is all smiles when he has a book in his hand – especially a graphic novel. He also loves playing video games, watching professional football and basketball, and putting his own athletic skills to the test at school in PE. And since he loves fruits and vegetables – especially cantaloupe, pears and broccoli – he's getting stronger and faster each day.

A high-achieving honor roll student, Jonah has talents across the board. He's loving and respectful, excels at sports, enjoys singing with his school choir, and has an awesome sense of humor. He is determined to graduate to college – and when he puts his mind to something, nothing gets in his way!

Mathew is a kindhearted, polite young boy. He has a soft spot for animals and gets along with every animal he meets. If he could have one wish, it would be for everyone to respect animals. He also has a strong passion for cooking and baking and wants to be a chef when he grows up.

Matthew is a friendly, active boy who loves math, his rock collection and playing tag. His favorite sports are basketball and football and his favorite athlete is LeBron James. Always up for fun and games – not to mention Peter Piper Pizza – he also has a big heart, especially when it comes to dogs.

Nathan, an outgoing and active boy, loves the park and jumping on the trampoline. He has a special talent for drawing superheroes and can name every Marvel and DC Comics character! He's always in the mood for hot wings or a visit to his favorite restaurant – Golden Corral – and he loves learning about science in school. Nathan can't wait to meet his forever family.

Noah is a sweet and adorable boy who enjoys listening to music and television shows. He also likes to spend time outdoors. Noah would love a forever family that spends one-on-one time with him and reads him his favorite children's books.

Robert is a polite, outgoing boy who lights up a room and has lots of love to give. His favorite things to do are play basketball and football, ride bikes, go swimming, and play outside with friends. He's also creatively minded and good at putting things together with his hands.

A whip-smart mathematician with major skills in video games and computers, Roy plans to become a hardware/software engineer. A self-professed class clown, he has a softer side, too, with a deep love for horses and dogs – not to mention an awesome chili dog.

Tieyasiajan and Arionna are energetic sisters who bring smiles and laughter everywhere they go! Tieyasiajane, who goes by TJ, is a natural-born leader with talents in dancing and baking, while Arionna is charismatic and sociable and loves to braid hair.

A fun and spunky girl, Trinitee is an awesome athlete who loves softball, basketball, riding bikes and skateboarding. She has lots of friends, enjoys her math and reading classes at school, and will eat ramen noodles and hot wings any day of the week. She dreams of playing in the WNBA one day.

Xavier is one of the sweetest children you'll ever meet. Already a patriot, his favorite part of the day is saying the Pledge of Allegiance with his classmates. He also loves being around people and listening to his favorite Disney tunes.

Xavier has many interests; Fortnight, Transformers, Hot Wheels, music and origami to name a few. His favorite subject in school is science, and he dreams of creating new inventions. When Xavier is jamming out, you will find him listening to pop and gospel music.