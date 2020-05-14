Shear Terror? Kingman salons reopen in pandemic era

While most of the 159 million males in the U.S. might find the problem trivial, many among the 166 million American women wonder how to proceed with their hair routine. The dilemma is shared by countless small hair salons, a vibrant part of the Kingman economy that ground to a halt on Tuesday, March 31 after Gov. Doug Ducey issued his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” executive order.

Most of those places are back in business attempting to follow safety measures, but some employees and customers still choose to stay home.

You’ve Got The Look, 2215 Hualapai Mountain Road closed about March 19.

Envy Hair and Hail Salon, 4495 N. Bank St., closed on March 30.

“We want all of you to be safe,” they wrote on their Facebook page.

On Wednesday, May 13, both establishments were back in business after Ducey allowed salons and barber shops to reopen on May 8.

“It was not an easy decision,” said Sabrina Rae Joyce of BLOOM, 715 Main St. Suite B. She closed up shop on her own, before the governor’s decision. The salon is now back in business.

“I had a little anxiety at first but all the clients have been so grateful and understanding,” she said. “Rescheduling over 100 appointments is quite a bit of work in itself. Almost everyone we are seeing are regular clients so that’s comforting. Although we get phone calls from new clients and are accommodating them as well.”

Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Bishop finally got her hair cut on Tuesday, May 12.

“Just this morning at Shear Timing [2828 Karen Ave.] in old-town Kingman,” she told the Miner. She shared that she has her nail appointment scheduled for Friday, May 15.

“My hair gets longer and longer as we speak,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles told the Miner in late March. But Miles said this week that, although the salons have reopened, she’ll wait a bit longer.

“I’m in the age group that is vulnerable and I have asthma so for now, I’m not planning on any hair services,” she said.

Rose Swaino, a cosmetologist at Specially Yours, 1921 Lucille Ave., made a similar decision, and stopped working well before the governor’s order.

“I actually haven’t been in the salon since mid-March,” Swaino said back in April. “Many of the clients that frequent Specially Yours fit into the high-risk category for complications from COVID-19, so I felt like it was important for me to do my part to flatten the curve ... by staying home.”

Her clients have been wonderful, she said. Not a single negative comment about her decision to self-quarantine. Quite the opposite.

“Several have checked in to see if I need anything while they were out shopping. Others have volunteered to pay me in advance for future services, and a few have even just sent money because they know it’s going to be hard times,” Swaino said.

She told the Miner this week that she is planning to return to work soon, maybe working in the evenings when other employees are gone.

Some beauty establishments are having trouble dealing with the pent-up demand.

“Thank you everyone for being so patient,” posted The Knot Salon, 2402 Stockton Hill Road, on May 8. “We promise to get to everyone.”

“Here’s what the CDC recommends for everyone returning back to get your hair done,” wrote Studio 7 Hair and Nail Salon, now at 701 Stockton Hill Road, Suite K1, on May 6. “If you are able to bring a mask and wear it, please do so. If you don’t feel good please let us know as soon as possible so we can reschedule you.”

During their absence, some hair salons offered their graying clients “to go” dye, while others suggested their clients avoid dyeing their own hair, even if the roots are getting impossible.



Joyce declined to give her clients “to go” color, urging them to stay strong. A color correction isn’t cheap, she pointed out.

Some customers couldn’t wait to get back in the chair.

“I would have to say the worst hair disaster caused by coronavirus is my waiting list and overflowing appointment book,” Joyce said. “So far clients have shown up with major roots and shapeless hair. I’m pretty impressed they all thought better than to mess with their hair.”