Christopher Pimienta found, on his way home

KINGMAN – A family friend of Christopher Pimienta, a Scottsdale man missing since May 2, says Pimienta has been located and is on the way home.



The 30-year-old Scottsdale resident was headed through the Kingman area on his way to a relaxing weekend on the lake on Saturday, May 2. Yiwen Krus, the previously mentioned family friend, said Pimienta was left without shoes or a cellphone.

“Confirmed that he is with friends now and on his way home,” Krus told the Miner the evening of Thursday, May 14.