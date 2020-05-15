OFFERS
Christopher Pimienta found, on his way home

Christopher Pimienta, a Scottsdale man who went missing in the Kingman area, has been found unharmed. (Courtesy photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 15, 2020 10:11 a.m.

KINGMAN – A family friend of Christopher Pimienta, a Scottsdale man missing since May 2, says Pimienta has been located and is on the way home.

The 30-year-old Scottsdale resident was headed through the Kingman area on his way to a relaxing weekend on the lake on Saturday, May 2. Yiwen Krus, the previously mentioned family friend, said Pimienta was left without shoes or a cellphone.

“Confirmed that he is with friends now and on his way home,” Krus told the Miner the evening of Thursday, May 14.

State